Money Movie Shuffle

Money makes the world go around, or at least it seems that way. We have compiled a list of movies about money; some are funny and interesting, others are informative and a little slow-moving. But one thing they all have in common is that you should definitely watch them.

The Big Short (2015)

This movie is a must-watch, especially for students of finance and economics. It explains how the 2008 financial crisis happened. This movie is a good conversation starter and it makes sure to explain all the complex financial terms. The star-studded cast is just a bonus. With Ryan Gosling, Steve Carrell, Brad Pitt and Christian Bale, you know this movie is going to be interesting.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street is a movie every aspiring entrepreneur should watch. Not only is this movie absurdly hilarious, it is also very interesting. The movie is TV-MA, so be careful who you watch it with. It’s definitely not for children.

Margin Call (2011)

Margin Call is interesting in a slow-moving way. Watching the movie left me with some key takeaways about the importance of ethics in the financial world.

Sharper (2023)

Sharper is a newly released movie about con artists and billionaires. It is a psychological thriller and lives up to its name. Throughout the movie you never really quite know who is the con and who is the victim.

Joy (2015)

Joy is a moving movie about a woman with a revolutionary idea and how she sets out to transform that idea into reality. She goes through a lot, but she is relentless. In the end, she finally gets what she deserves.

The Gentlemen (2019)

No words can convey how amazing this movie was. It is extremely interesting and kept me on the edge of my seat the whole time. What do you do when your thriving but illegal cannabis business is threatened? Protect it. That is exactly what Mickey Pearson sets about doing in a way that kept me hooked.

Alpha Dog (2006)

What would you do for money? Some people would kidnap a teenager for ransom. But what happens when the billionaire refuses to give the money up? What happens next? This movie was interesting and I could not stop watching.