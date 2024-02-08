Meet six companies in Edmonton owned by NAIT grads

You probably know at least one of the places listed below, but you probably don’t know who runs them – until now! These are just a few of the NAIT-owned businesses Edmonton has to offer.
#1 – Analog Brewing (8620 53 Avenue)
What is it: Two best friends from college created this business they call “your local nerd brewery.” The environment brings together lovers of exotic beers with unique flavours and nerd-themed labels.
Who runs it: Bryan Launier (Business Administration- Marketing, 2009) is the co-owner.
Why it’s worth it: Analog is active in the community and participates in tons of cool events, like the yearly Wyrd Bier series. Participating along with 16 other local breweries, Edmontonians can grab a unique flavoured beer. Analog’s entry was “Curry me flavour,” a pineapple curry smoothie IPA.
2. Bundok (10228 104 St NW)
What is it: Steps from Roger’s Place, this charming downtown bistro is praised by OpenTable users for its cozy atmosphere and impeccable service. The menu revolves around French techniques applied to Canadian food.
Who runs: Ryan Hotchkiss (Cook apprenticeship program, 2012)
Why it’s worth it: Chef Hotchkiss and his team constantly change their dishes and creations according to the seasons, ensuring there is always something new to try.