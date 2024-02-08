Meet six companies in Edmonton owned by NAIT grads

What is it: Two best friends from college created this business they call “your local nerd brewery.” The environment brings together lovers of exotic beers with unique flavours and nerd-themed labels.

Who runs it: Bryan Launier (Business Administration- Marketing, 2009) is the co-owner.

Why it’s worth it: Analog is active in the community and participates in tons of cool events, like the yearly Wyrd Bier series. Participating along with 16 other local breweries, Edmontonians can grab a unique flavoured beer. Analog’s entry was “Curry me flavour,” a pineapple curry smoothie IPA.