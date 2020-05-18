Live Chat Now Available On NAITSA Website

By Stephanie Swensrude

NAITSA has added a live chat feature to their website to assist students with questions and concerns. When students visit the website, a chat bubble pops up in the bottom right hand corner of the screen. NAITSA Service Hub staff will man the chat during regular office hours.

The live chat will be available Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. After hours, students can still submit questions, and the staff will respond as soon as possible.

Megan Brodeur, Service Hub manager, wants NAIT students to know that even in such uncertain times as these, NAITSA is here for you.

Brodeur hopes this chat will be used for any general questions related to topics such as books, fees, benefits, U-Pass, orientation and all other issues normally addressed at the campus office.

Though the service was fast-tracked due to COVID-19, Brodeur says this is a change that has been on the agenda for some time.

Soon, NAITSA hopes to offer peer-support services online as well.