Learn how to cook with NAITSA

NAITSA and The Centre for Culinary Innovation are excited to host “How To: Cook …” events through Ookslife. These events teach participants how to cook select dishes with fresh ingredients and a provided recipe. Two events are scheduled each semester in the fall and winter and are open to all current credit and apprenticeship students.

Chris Song, who works as a food scientist, runs these events with the help of student research assistants Haley Pickard and Chantal Prince. Through these events, Song hopes that students will expand their skills by facing new experiences. “Cooking is an important life skill, and these events can help students develop these skills,” Song said. “It is so much fun to see everyone try something new.”

Pickard expanded on this idea and how it applies to the new student experience. “For a lot of students who may have just moved out on their own, this will be their first-time cooking,” Pickard said. “These sessions will help them learn the basics of cooking.” She continued to speak about the satisfaction she gets while helping students through these events. “Sharing knowledge with people and helping them move forward is very fulfilling.”

The dishes that are featured at each event have been selected by NAITSA. The recipes are broken down into easily followed steps, with ingredients on hand. Prince spoke to the intimidation that someone new to cooking may feel when presented with such recipes and how they can be easier than first thought. “We want to teach students that seemingly difficult meals can be easily prepared,” Prince said. “The days of kitchen secrets are gone. Sharing knowledge to collectively grow better and faster is the goal.”The first event this semester was “How To: Cook Stew and Bannock” that took place on September 26. The last event for the Fall 2022 semester, “How to: Cook Indian Food” will be held on October 24 and as of writing is already sold out. The first event planned for the Winter 2023 semester is “How To: Cook Sushi.” These events can be found on Ookslife, with tickets purchased through Eventbrite. The cost to attend a “How To: Cook …” session is 10 dollars, which covers all ingredients and equipment needed during the event.