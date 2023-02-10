Inexpensive ways to stay in shape around NAIT

Do you find it challenging to stay in shape or keep moving due to the cost of certain sports or gym memberships? If this sounds like you, don’t worry because you’re not alone in this struggle. Luckily, being a NAIT student has many benefits when it comes to having access to fitness centres, a gymnasium, and even some fitness classes.

If you have paid the $108 Athletic and Recreation Fee a semester as part of your NAIT tuition, you have access to the following facilities:

The Fitness Weight Centre – This is a great spot to get your heart pumping. It is here that you will have access to treadmills, bikes, yoga mats and a lot more. To use this facility, all you need to do is show your One at NAIT card. This centre is even open on the weekends if you don’t have time to go throughout the week.

The full hours of operation are Monday to Thursday from 6:45 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Gymnasium – If the traditional weight centre is not what you’re looking for, you can go to the NAIT gym instead. The drop-in recreation times are Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. These convenient hours allow you to drop in with your friends during lunch if you want to play some basketball, volleyball, badminton, and more!

The NHL-Sized Arena – This is a great facility if you love skating or hockey. You can drop in for some recreational skating or hockey from Monday to Thursday. If you don’t have your own skates or helmet, rentals are available at the Sports Equipment Centre in room E026.

The Walking/Running Track – Open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., this track is found right around the arena. Walk or run at your own pace.

MacEwan University Swimming Pool – NAIT students have access to MacEwan’s pool located at Christenson Family Centre for Sport and Wellness, 8-121, 10800-105th Ave. You can access the pool during public swimming and lane swimming hours. The hours of operation of the pool are Monday to Friday from 6:15 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fitness Classes – If none of the above facilities spark your interest, NAIT Well-Being offers a few types of fitness classes.

Yoga is offered every Monday and Wednesday from 12:05 to 12:50 p.m. in the fitness studio located in room S112. You also have the option of attending virtually–a great way to stay in shape if your classes are remote!

Kickboxing is another great fitness class to get you moving on campus. Watch for information about the date of these classes on Ooks Life.

Step and Strength fitness classes occur every Tuesday from 12:15 to 12:55. These classes are great if you’re working on cardio or muscle conditioning. Similar to yoga, you can attend virtually if you choose.

NAIT’s Walking Club – This is a great way to get some steps in during the lunch hour. This club meets every Monday from 12:05 to 12:50 p.m. Membership is $20, but you get a BOCO cross-body bag when you join.

As you can see, for only $108 a semester, there are many facilities or activities on campus that allow NAIT students to stay fit and healthy while on a budget.

cover photo by NAIT Content Collective