Home Based Custom Cookie Design Shop Takes Off

By Kallandra Weatherbee

Amanda Bumgarner, the owner of Tough Cookie, is a self-taught sugar cookie designer who’s running her home business through Instagram.

“Mostly we decorate sugar cookies. We’ve also started doing homemade caramels and fudge and a really small boutique of mugs and candles, but they have a bakery theme on them,” said Bumgarner.

Bumgarner said she found her love of decorating through videos online and decided to try her hand at it.

“To be honest, I always thought that decorated sugar cookies looked neat. I never thought I would be able to make them. But I started watching videos on Instagram one day, and I just decided to give it a try, and it kind of took off,” said Bumgarner.

For those looking to get into cookie decorating, Bumgarner recommends watching videos online and trying new things.

“I personally watched videos, and google was my best friend. I asked a couple of people who make cookies in the Edmonton area for some tips here and there, but it was mostly videos and trial and error,” said Bumgarner.

Custom sugar cookies from Tough Cookie can be ordered through their social media platforms.

“I can be messaged on Facebook or through my website. I have a contact me spot on my website that they can request cookies through,” said Bumgarner.

Find Tough Cookie on their website, Instagram and Facebook.