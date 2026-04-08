High protein: A new fad diet, or a healthy choice?

It seems like every company is cashing in on high protein being the newest “fad-diet” trend — but could this trend be a good thing? I’m a student in the Personal Fitness Trainer program and a competitive powerlifter/gym enthusiast. To maintain and develop muscle and strength, I centre my nutrition around hitting my protein goals. However, I believe that everyone could benefit from getting more protein in their diet than the amount suggested by Health Canada (0.8g per 1kg of bodyweight).

Protein helps you grow and maintain muscle mass and takes longer to digest than carbohydrates and fats — meaning protein is more satiating and can potentially help curb cravings for foods that are less nutritious.

This doesn’t mean you should neglect sources of carbohydrates, fats or fibre. Carbohydrates are your body’s “go-to” source of energy, healthy fats are essential for regulating hormonal health and absorbing fat-soluble vitamins and fibre is important for gut health.

But what makes a food item a “good” source of protein?

I personally go by the 10:1 ratio: for every 10 calories, a good protein source should also have at least 1g protein.

For example, if something has 10g of protein or more for every 100 calories, I consider that a great source of protein. Chicken breast, tuna, turkey breast, Greek yogurt and cottage cheese are all examples. To maintain and build muscle mass, I try to aim for 1g of protein per every lb of bodyweight, as opposed to the 0.8g per kg suggested by Health Canada.

New Doritos featuring protein. Photo via Pepsico Many companies are releasing “high protein” versions of food items. Starbucks and Tim Hortons are selling protein lattes, and you can find high protein versions of snacks like Doritos and Pop-tarts. But you may be wondering if these items are truly high in protein, or if companies have started using “protein” as a buzzword to cash off people trying to be more health conscious. The answer is complicated. These protein snack options (most of which are ultra-processed) can be convenient, but a high protein diet should aim to centre whole foods as main sources of protein.

And a lot of items labeled “high protein” aren’t much higher in protein than their regular counterparts. Most protein pastas only have a couple more grams of protein per package. Protein cereals often put the amount of protein per serving on the front of the box, but these amounts are after adding milk. It’s important to be aware of what your health goals are and look at nutrition labels rather than trusting the front of the package.

Social media is also part of the reason “high protein” became a trend. Many creators have recipes on how to make high-protein versions of your favourite foods, which makes cooking satisfying foods while hitting your nutrition goals more accessible. Two of my favourites are Tom Walsh and Liv Carbonero.

So, is high protein truly a new “fad diet”, or could it improve the health of Canadians? I will always advocate for high protein being a great health choice as long as other macronutrient, fiber and vitamin and mineral intake needs are still being met. Although companies may be using “high protein” as a marketing buzzword, I believe the high protein diet trend may be a good thing for the health of Canadians.

Always talk to a registered dietician about your nutrition goals, but whole food sources of proteins will always be more nutritious than ultra-processed foods labeled as high protein. And with balance and consistency, everything can be enjoyed in moderation while still maintaining good health.

Feature image: A Culinary Arts student prepares a meal at One World in CAT. Photo by Skylar Boissonnault/The Nugget



