NAITSA and the NAIT International and Intercultural Community Centre hosted Heritage Fest in CAT Crossing on Tuesday, October 24. This event celebrated NAIT’s multiculturalism with booths and performances showcasing the diverse heritages shared by the NAIT community.

Students exploring Heritage Festival in CAT Crossing.

Gerard Hayes, VP Students and Campus Life, posing behind a jeepney cutout at the Philippines booth.

Manmeet applying henna to Chunying’s hand at the India booth.

Donnai, Janelle, & Jahmila showcasing a Jamaican cultural dance.