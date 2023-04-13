Skip to content

Hare today, gone tomorrow: Egg-cellent and egg-ceptionally bad easter treats

There exists a wide variety of Easter chocolate, from hollowed-out chocolate bunnies–one of the greatest scams to children in history–to egg-shaped chocolate. Armed with my debit card, I went to Kingsway Mall to get as much Easter chocolate as possible to taste it. I usually don’t buy easter candy; I find it too cheap and overly sweet, but duty calls. I’ll be grading them on a scale of one to five bunny heads, five being the best

1. Bunnyfields foil-wrapped chocolate eggs: Bunny face outline

The standard cheap chocolate that your parents get you if they don’t love you. It tasted gritty, chalky and way too sugary. I bought a small bag and could only eat one of them. I would not give them to my worst enemy, so I decided to give them to my classmates as a kind gesture.

2. Lindt gold bunny:Bunny face outlineBunny face outlineBunny face outline

Lindt has been making affordable chocolate for years. The eggs are filled with a creamy ganache. I love putting them in the fridge for a few hours to let the ganache harden, so I can let it melt in my mouth.

3. Marshmallow Peeps: Bunny face outlineBunny face outline raw, (Bunny face outline Bunny face outlineBunny face outlineBunny face outline microwaved)

I have never had a peep before; my mother never bought them as a kid, and I never bothered to buy one. They looked disgusting, like something that would come out of Big Bird’s backside. My thoughts after tasting one for the first time in my life: the texture was excellent but flavourless. It was just a bland taste, not even marshmallow flavoured. I have wanted to see one in a microwave since an Easter episode of “South Park,” so into the microwave it went. I was happy to see it expand, but not as big as I had hoped. I discovered that it tasted terrific microwaved; it reminded me of the burnt outer layer of a campfire marshmallow, and I loved it. 

4. Cadbury Creme Egg: Bunny face outline  and Hershey Cookies ‘n’ Cream Egg: Bunny face outlineBunny face outlineBunny face outline

I tried a Cadbury Creme Egg as a kid and found it disgusting. I still find the Cadbury Creme Egg abhorrent. It’s odd, as I love the McFlurry version of it? Maybe I would like the egg if I cracked it over a bowl of vanilla ice cream. But I don’t understand how people don’t find these extremely disgusting. I had to toss it away.

I loved the Cookies ‘n’ Cream Egg. It tasted just like the bar form of it, and the filling was not too sweet. 

5. Great Value solid chocolate bunny:Bunny face outline

The only kind thing I have to say about this is that it makes the Bunnyfield eggs seem like Lindt-caliber chocolate. A Van Gogh-style chocolate bunny sits in my garbage.

6. Purdy’s Dark chocolate baby bunny:Bunny face outlineBunny face outlineBunny face outlineBunny face outlineBunny face outline

Expensive but worth it. It’s smooth and dark with no grit. Words can not describe how amazing this is.

Share:

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn

Related Posts

A new epic fantasy: "Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves"

A new epic fantasy: "Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves"

NAIT's motion capture studio making waves

NAIT's motion capture studio making waves

NBA Play-In Tournament: How does it work?

NBA Play-In Tournament: How does it work?

latest issue

TOP PICKS

News
Dollar deals: Thrift store opens discount store to raise money for recovery centre

Sports
Women’s Basketball team head to CCAA Nationals

Entertainment
How to keep your job when robots take over

Arts & Life
A cinema enthusiast’s guide to a perfect summer movie night