Gold, silver and bronze for Ooks

By Zachary Flynn

The NAIT Ooks badminton team brought home a full set of medals from the CCAA national championships in Nova Scotia.

Eyota Kwan brought home a championship banner as she won her second straight gold medal at nationals. Last year, Kwan and Jeffrey Ko brought home the mixed doubles championship.

Jeffrey Ko and Ronuelle Medina brought home gold in men’s doubles, pulling ahead of Ottawa’s George Brown College 2 sets to 1.

Ko is no stranger to national competition. He has medaled at the CCAA National Championships every year since 2016. In his first year with the Ooks, he and his doubles partner brought home a bronze medal. This year brings his medal tally to four; two bronze and two gold.

The Ooks medaled in women’s doubles, too. Bea Bernardo and Ryo Kuramochi secured second place and a silver medal in the tournament.

Samantha Hsu, a first-year badminton player for the Ooks brought home her own medal at the competition. After winning silver at the ACAC provincials, Hsu went on to win bronze at the tournament.