Get fit with NAIT: Recreation facility access for staff and students

Classes are back in session and one of the key ways to be productive throughout the school year is a little bit of exercise. NAIT has many options to stay active for free, so here are some facilities that can come in handy throughout the year.

Fitness Centre, S016 All that’s needed to get into the Fitness Centre is your NAIT ID or student ID number. It has everything you’ll need to get a quick exercise in between classes. From treadmills to dumbbells, it has a good selection for every workout level. Times: Monday to Thursday: 6:45 a.m. – 8:45 p.m. Friday: 6:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Open Gym, E140 If you like badminton, basketball, ping pong and more, then open gym is for you. The NAIT Gymnasium is open to all students to go and shoot some hoops weekly. Equipment is available on site, and make sure to wear non-marking shoes and appropriate attire. The gym is also open to rent by the hour. Times: Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Drop-in skating and hockey, S221 NAIT’s NHL-sized ice rink is open to skate around for a few hours throughout the week. Skate and helmet rentals are currently by request only, so be sure to pack your skates and head over to the home of the NAIT Ooks hockey teams. The arena is also home to a walking track, open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Times: Monday & Wednesday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Pool



Although NAIT closed their pool, students still have access to the pool at MacEwan. Bring your student ID and head to the Christensen Family Centre for Sport and Wellness and dive in! You can access the pool during lane swim, public swim or fitness class hours of operation, and you’ll even get discounts on aquatic programs. Check out the schedule at macewan.ca.