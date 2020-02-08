Galentine’s Day for the Single

By Paige Gordon

Valentine’s Day: the one day of the year that all single girls dreads. They know that their Instagram and Snapchat feeds are going to be bombarded with bouquets of roses, candlelit dinners and giant teddy bears wearing hoodies.

However, fear not! Valentine’s day isn’t just a day to spend with your boyfriend. It can be a day to spend with the most important people in your life: your girlfriends! “Galentine’s” day has become a major trend in the past couple of years and is way better than sitting on your couch eating a tub of ice cream and watching “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”. If you have no idea what to do for Galentine’s day, I have a few suggestions.

HAVE A NIGHT OUT ON THE TOWN

What’s better than dressing up and having a night out with your girls? Put together a

cute outfit and plan to go out for dinner and drinks at one of your fave spots. And don’t forget to hit the dance floor if there is one.

HAVE A PHOTOSHOOT

No shame in spending a night trying to add to your Instagram feed. Plus, who knows

your best angles better than your girls?

HAVE A SLUMBER PARTY

Nothing better than a good, old-fashioned sleepover: a night to have dance parties,

watch romcoms, and gossip about all the boys in your life.

GO ON A ROAD TRIP

Get out of the city for the day or weekend! Nothing brings you and your girls closer

than a killer playlist and the open road.

HAVE A SPA DAY

Relax! No, seriously, take time to unwind and get a massage, facial, and a mani-pedi.

SING KARAOKE

This is totally an underrated activity. You’ll have your hypewomen cheering you on

while you belt out “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood, and there will definitely be a group performance of “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls.

GO FOR A HIKE

Get outside, get in a workout, and take in some views.

GO TO AN ANIMAL SHELTER

What’s better than puppy cuddles on Valentine’s Day?!

GO WINE TASTING

Crack open your favourite bottle of Jacob’s Creek or go to a wine store that puts on

tastings. You can try out some new wines and add some to your collection

GO SEE LIVE MUSIC

If there’s a concert in town, make it a point to grab some tickets. Or, see what shows

are going on in the local scene. You never know, you could run into a dreamy boy playing in a cafe…

There you have it. Hopefully, these ideas help to have a memorable Galentine’s day.

Grab a bottle of champagne, put on your favourite dress, and turn up Single Ladies – you have a great night ahead of you.