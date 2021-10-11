Fresh Produce Box Now Available to NAIT Community

By Stephanie Swensrude

NAITSA has partnered with Gud Box to provide fresh produce to the NAIT community.

The Gud Box costs $30 and comes with around 20 pounds of vegetables and fruit. It is available to be picked up every second Friday from 12 to 3 p.m., with the order cut-off being the Monday prior.

The box is available to anyone – they don’t have to be a NAIT student or staff member.

Jessie Burchnall, Food Centre Coordinator at NAITSA, said that recipients have been satisfied with the Gud Box.

“People were very surprised with how much there was,” she said. “They were really happy to get it … the quality looked really good.”

At noon on Fridays, when the delivery truck shows up, those who placed orders should show up with their own bags.

“We’ve been telling them to bring their own bags just to carry them in because it is so much,” said Burchnall.

Though it is not a fully organic order, there is an average of 35% organic and local items.

Five dollars from each order goes towards the NAITSA Food Centre as a donation. The Food Centre is a resource for students in need, providing emergency food assistance. In 2020, the centre handed out 651 food hampers to students.

It’s also possible to donate a Gud Box to the Food Centre, and since the centre normally only gives out non-perishables, Food Centre clients welcome the fresh addition.

“Even on our first [Gud Box order] we had two donations so that was really nice,” said Burchnall.

The order dates for the rest of the semester are as follows: