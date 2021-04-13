Four New Trade Diploma Programs Added At NAIT

By Kallandra Weatherbee

NAIT launches four new school of skilled trades diploma programs.

The new diploma programs will be for plumbing, welding, automotive service, and electrical installations technology. The programs will help students get a direct path to their trade and employment, said Sue Fitzsimmons, vice-president academic provost at NAIT.

“We’re thrilled to be offering four new diploma programs that provide alternative pathways into the skilled trades. These new programs will equip students with the technical and professional skills employers are looking for while providing opportunities to enter into an apprenticeship after completing their studies,” said Fitzsimmons.

The new programs follow the traditional apprenticeship pathway, and students will learn in a hands-on environment, said Todd Matsuba, associate dean of the school of skilled trades.

“The new trades-based diploma programs present exciting opportunities for more learners to build their technical and professional skills within the classroom environment,” said Matsuba.

Matsuba believes the new programs will help students directly out of high school or anyone looking to make a career change and provide students with another choice in how they pursue a career in trades.

“This will provide more domestic and international students opportunities to pursue their careers directly out of high school. It will also make it easier for anyone looking to make a career change to pursue a trades profession,” said Matsuba.

All four programs will teach students the current skills needed for future careers and prepare them to write apprenticeship exams.

To learn more about the diploma programs, check here.