Former Ook goes pro

By Paul Cholewa

Photo by Railene Hooper

The NAIT Ooks are watching as one of their men’s soccer players leaves the nest and signs with FC Edmonton. David Doe led the Ooks and the ACAC in points in the 2018 season with 13 goals and nine assists in 10 games. He helped take the Ooks to a provincial championship and to nationals, finishing 6th overall in CCAA. He credits head coach of the Ooks Charles O’Toole for helping him get to that next step.

“He told me to play more aggressive and that worked out pretty good. He also taught me how to play multiple positions,” said Doe.

Doe said being a post-secondary student made him a stronger person and finding the balance for soccer and school shaped him to be a better player on the field. Going to nationals gave Doe a glimpse of what success looks like, and he hopes to transfer that same success to FC Edmonton.

Besides loving Frosted Flakes and claiming he’s the best at FIFA, Doe is honoured to be playing for his hometown team.

“It’s a great accomplishment to be in front of my family and friends. This is just the beginning,” said Doe.

This isn’t Doe’s first contract. He signed his first contract in 2017 when FC Edmonton was apart of the NASL (North American Soccer League). He made four appearances during that time, playing a total of 33 minutes.

When the NASL folded, Doe played on the U-20 academy team with FC Edmonton. FC Edmonton now plays under the CPL (Canadian Premier League) where a rule was created stating that players under the age of 20 must play over 1000 minutes per season. Doe was born in 2001, so he falls in that group of players along with 17-year-old Marcus Velado-Tsegaye and Prince Amanda.

Doe hopes that the road doesn’t end here. His hard efforts in practice and work ethic are all apart of a bigger picture to get to the next level.

“I would want to play in the MLS or somewhere in Europe and grow even more,” said Doe.

FC Edmonton kicks off their season on May 4 in Winnipeg against Valour FC. They play their first home game on May 12 at Clarke Stadium when they host Victoria, BC’s Pacific FC.