First-year women’s hockey player sets records

By JORDAN TOUGAS

Most of the Ooks records that have been broken this year have been done so by fourth or fifth-year players, but a first-year women’s hockey goalie has made her mark with the Ooks.

Kaitlyn Slator broke the ACAC record on February 14 for the most consecutive wins in a row with 17 wins this season. The previous record was set in the 2008-2009 season at 16. Nine days later, Slator would go on to break another record. She set the new ACAC record for “Most Saves in a Single Season” with 570 saves after playing 24 games.

“I just come out to play. I want to make my old coaches proud and as well as my family so they have been a huge inspiration for me to play to my fullest,” said Slator.

Slator is a rookie goaltender who has been playing hockey all her life. She came from Brandon, Manitoba to study and play for the NAIT Ooks.

“When I was younger one of my best friend’s was playing and I just loved it ever since,” said Slator.

Despite the record-setting season, Slator still feels like she has areas to improve on.

“I want to improve on puck playing and to help with my defence as much as possible,” said Slator.

With ups and downs over the course of the season, Slator has managed to keep a level head with the help of her teammates and coaches.