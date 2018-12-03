Finding a balanced life

By: Alberto Villoga

A balanced lifestyle is hard for any student to manage, but when you’re on a sports team as well, it gets so much tougher. With hobbies, friends, and homework it can be quite overwhelming. With sports they add in weekly practices, workouts and then games on the weekend. This is exactly what NAIT Ooks women’s hockey goalie, Kaitlyn Slator, already goes through.

Even after training, it’s still dif cult for student-athletes to nd time for their mind and bodies to recover. However, a proper sleep schedule and using time wisely, whether a student-athlete or not, can make a balanced lifestyle achievable.

Slator’s daily routine starts with classes during the day, followed