Fetishes You Didn’t Know Existed

By Tora Matys

People are strange and there’s no doubt about that. For this months theme of Love, Sex, & Romance I got to dive into the world of fetishes to help make a quiz, and boy did I learn some things I didn’t want to know. I’m not knocking anyone’s fetish, we all have one, but these are some of the strangest ones I came across (all puns intended).

Figging

This one really made me say WTF. Figging is the practice of inserting raw peeled ginger up one’s anus or vagina to feel a burning sensation. Pure sacrilege against ginger, one of nature’s best medicines. Isn’t there a lube that does the same thing?

Actirasty

Have you ever felt the warm sun beaming down on your face and you feel so good you just orgasm? That my friends is Actirasty, the arousal from the sun’s warmth…something we don’t feel too often in Alberta.

Hybristophilia

We all like a bad boy, but some people really like bad boys – like real bad boys, criminals if you will. This fetish is when someone gets off by their partner either having been involved in or has just committed a serious crime.

Eproctophilia

Fart jokes never get old, but some people really love farts, more than the average person should love farts. Eproctophilia is when someone is sexually aroused by flatulence. Taco Bell is probably the best place to go on a date with them.

Metrophilia

Poetry always hits people differently, sometimes it’s in their hearts or their brains, and sometimes it hits people in the pants. Those people are metrophiliacs, they get turned on by really good poetry.

Dendrophilia

Connecting with nature means something different to everyone. Some people love to go for long walks in the forest, some people garden, some people look at a tree and think, “oh yeah, I’d tap that until sap comes out.” These people are dendrophiliac. Meaning these people really love trees, almost a little too much.

Knismolagnia

Tickling is one of those ‘love it’ or ‘hate it’ kind of things. Some people get violent when tickled and hate it with all their might. Some people get aroused and will climax when tickled. To each their own.

Agoraphilia

We’ve heard of agoraphobia, now get ready for agoraphilia. It’s exactly what you would think it is: the fetish that is having intercourse (or really any sexual conduct) in public or in open spaces. Talk about needing to be the center of attention.