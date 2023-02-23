February Shuffle: Love in every form

It’s the season of love, and whether you’re happily dating or single as a pringle, there are opportunities for love everywhere. This playlist is filled with upbeat bops about love in all its forms: friendship, family, romantic and even the sick satisfaction of loving to hate someone. No FOMO needed this Valentine’s Day. Turn on this playlist by yourself or with your boo and get ready to groove.
“Know That I Know” by Lake Street Dive
If you like funky guitar and catchy lyrics, any of Lake Street Dive’s songs are a good choice. But “Know That I Know” is the perfect song when you’re in the beginning stages a relationship. Listen to this one if you’re spending your first V-day with your crush.
“Cheerleader” by OMI
This one’s a bit of a throwback, but it’s still amazing. The song’s more geared towards a romantic partner, but the overarching theme is great for friends too. Play this one to remind you how much you love the support of your friends and loved ones.
“Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone
You may have heard this song in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” soundtrack, but whether you’re hearing it for the first time or it’s on repeat, it’s a great tune. It’s fun, it’s funky and it celebrates the feeling of just being in love. Turn it on when you’re cooking with your partner or having a midnight dance party.
“Count on Me” by Bruno Mars
One for the friends, this laidback Bruno Mars tune is all about the friends you rely on when you’re in trouble. It’s great for heartfelt outbursts or jamming with your friends.
“You’re My Best Friend” by Queen
The most classic of classic friend songs. Rivalled only by that one Toy Story song, Queen’s hit is all about friendship. “Whenever this world is cruel to me, I got you to help me forgive.” Play this one at max volume and scream the lyrics with your bestie.
“Graduation” by Vitamin C
Okay, don’t judge me for this one. I know it became one of those meme songs, but it’s actually a great song. It inspires all those nostalgic feelings you get when you have to part from your friends for a long period of time. Those of you graduating this year should add this one on your roster so you can wipe away a tear and remember the good times.
“I’m Taken” by The Sloppy Boys
If you want to shout “I’m taken!” from the rooftops, this song is for you. If you’re possessive, overbearing or jealous, but like in a funny way, definitely add this song to your playlists. The lyrics are hilarious, and when paired with a catchy rock vibe, The Sloppy Boys will have you dancing. I recommend having this one playing on your phone speaker when someone’s looking a little too long at your significant other.
“No Children” by The Mountain Goats
We’re getting dark now. “No Children” is about the toxic type of love that you know you need to get rid of, but can’t. A lot of people misinterpret this song as being romantic, and in a weird way, it probably is. But if you’re using this as a wedding song, you might need to re-evaluate your relationship. Either way, listen to this one when you’re feeling tortured about your current relationship.
“On & On & On” by Caamp
If you cry easy like me, skip this one. Caamp’s song is perfect for weddings because it captures that endless feeling of loving someone for a long time. The guitar is twangy and the vocals are raspy, giving it a country feel. But even if you’re not a country person, I recommend a listen. Play this one when you are overwhelmed with your love for your person.
“It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You) by The 1975
Another dark one. The song is technically about drug addiction, but at first glance, the lyrics seem romantic. The music video is also fun to watch, as most 1975 videos are. This song should only be played when you can’t stop thinking about someone. Or if you need a catchy tune to distract you…