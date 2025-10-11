Fall-tastic Edmonton activities to resurrect you from the study grave

With fall leaving our long-hot summer in the dust, the horrors of student life have crept up on most of us. Plus, it’s only a matter of time before our City of Champions turns into a winter wonderland. To round out your fall before we’re dusted with snow (and more studying), here is a guide to your new favourite outdoorsy, cutesy, nerdy, spooky and down-right scary activities in and around Edmonton.

Hay! Take a break at the K3 Family Farm

If you love corn mazes, ziplines, sunflower patches, petting zoos and massive hay bale slides, you’ll love the K3 Family Farm. Not only do they have a little something for everyone, but the farm is also spacious enough to accommodate large crowds. They are open on weekends through October and at only $15 a ticket, this activity won’t break the bank. It’s a great option for a family outing, a friendly hangout or an escape from studying.

The K3 Family Farm is east of Edmonton in Tofield. It’d make a cozy mini fall road trip. Photo via K3 Family Farm

Related: Should NAIT have a week-long fall reading break?

Abandon assignments with a River Valley adventure

If you want the full fall feel, don’t underestimate the power of fall photoshoots. With the Edmonton River Valley right in our backyard, Hermitage Park out front and Millwoods Ravine around the corner, you can have a beautiful (and free) afternoon with your friends or family to grab some selfies or a full-on album. Add a spooky touch by getting your ghost-fits on and adding a hint of Halloween. Before you go, pack yourself a blanket and a basket full of treats for a nice little picnic. Kinsmen Park is also a great location for a view and peaceful fall fun if you are worried about crowds.

Edmonton’s River Valley in the fall. Photo via Canva

Related: Spice of life: A guide to Pumpkin Spice Lattes around NAIT

Escape the cosmic horrors of class at the RASC Observatory

Need more space? Check out the RASC Observatory right outside of the TELUS World of Science. The night sky can light up with stars and our favourite planets (we are here for you, Pluto!) during celestial events, and the Observatory’s big telescopes give everyone the opportunity to see the cosmos. Make sure you dress warm; there are nighttime events through fall and as long as it’s warmer than minus ten degrees, this is a fun and free activity for students.

The RASC Observatory is a space-y student-friendly activity. Photo via TELUS World of Science

Ditch NAIT’s halls, haunt the Legislature instead

If you are more interested in architecture and history, take a stroll through the Alberta Legislature grounds. For chillier days, register for a free tour of the building. You get a great history lesson, and you might even catch some of our government officials if you’re there at the right time. Don’t forget to take a gander up the hill to the Visitor Centre and take a peek at the gift shop, Democracy Discovery Centre, Pehonan Theatre and Borealis Gallery.

The Alberta Legislature grounds boast some beautiful fall foliage. Photo via Travel Alberta

Related: 5 local shops to fuel your Halloween horror

Spooky season in Edmonton > study season at NAIT

If you’re looking for something a little spookier for the Halloween season, grab tickets to Pumpkins After Dark — or Deadmonton for your extra scary nights. Hours and prices vary depending on the day, so make note of what day and time works best for your group.

Pumpkins After Dark is a perfect blend of fun and spooky. Photo via Pumpkins After Dark

If you’re still unsure what Edmonton fall activities you’d like to check out, visit the Ooks Life events page for more activities right on campus.