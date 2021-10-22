FabFitFun Fall box review

FabFitFun is a seasonal subscription box that gives you different items for: self care, household items, clothing, jewelry, etc.

I receive this box every season and this is my review of my FabFitFun Fall box.

BLAQ- battery powered toothbrush:

4/5

Great toothbrush but I personally don’t like how soft the bristles on the toothbrush are and how strong the vibration is that comes from the toothbrush. I think it looks very nice and sleek and brushes your teeth really well. Great toothbrush for people who push too hard or are aggressive brushes, doesn’t hurt the gums.

Rodial- Pink diamond lifting serum:

4.5/5

I really enjoyed how this felt on my skin, it wasn’t heavy and made my skin feel hydrated and soft. This product worked really well under my makeup and made my face look a more lifted.

Benefit- The POREfessional pore minimizing primer:

5/5

The texture of this primer is smooth and creamy. A small bit of the primer goes a long way. Great at reducing the looks of pores, makes skin look velvety soft. Works great with liquid foundation/concealer. The primer dries very matte and helps make makeup more blendable and lasts longer.

Elemis- Papaya Enzyme Peel:

4/5

This made my skin super soft and it felt really great. My only complaint is it isn’t a peel as I had expected. It is not a peel off mask but was great for my skin.

Voesh- Pedicure in a box Duo:

4/5

This was awesome. It comes in a pack of 2 to do with a friend. The scent isn’t overpowering and it makes my legs and feet so soft and shiny. I can’t wait to use this product again.

The 2Bandits- Tiered catchall tray:

5/5

The three tiers make it super convenient for holding jewelry or makeup. The three tiers are moveable so you can decide how you want the tiers to look. Lots of storage area for something that takes up very little space. Great for on a desk, vanity or on the bathroom counter.

Cali Cosmetics- Baronessa cali’s islands of italy bath gel:

/5

This body wash was wonderful. It smelled really nice but not an overwhelming amount of scent. It did a great job cleaning and worked great on my sensitive skin. This product didn’t leave my skin feeling dry as some other soaps do.

HIP Products- Reusable lunch pack:

3/5

Small pouch. This lunch pack is great if you only bring a few things with you for lunch and don’t have large containers. It is nice and compact and can be folded to take up virtually no space at all when not in use. This would be a great bag to keep some snacks in but not big enough for an entire lunch.

Overall Box:

8/10

I loved all of the products in my box. I am happy that all the items I received I can use in my everyday life. I will continue using these products and might even consider purchasing some again. They even included a magazine, a Hello Fresh coupon and a coupon for a friend to get a box.