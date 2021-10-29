Edmonton in the Top 100 Cities in the World

By Destiny Meilleur

Resonance Consultancy has ranked Edmonton #86 on their list of best cities in the world. Edmonton is named “The City of Festivals” and has world-renowned amenities like the University of Alberta (U of A) and West Edmonton Mall. It’s also known for its economic success, being the 39th-best Income Equality and 40th- best GDP per Capita worldwide.

Brian Dodge, a lifelong citizen of Edmonton, has some disagreements on Edmonton being in the top 100 cities in the world.

“There’s not much to do and okay, we have the mall [but] after that, there’s just not a whole lot,” said Dodge.

But Dodge does agree that there are some upsides to living in Edmonton.

“It’s not huge. It’s small. So it takes 20 minutes to get everything anywhere,” said Dodge.

Nethini Perera from Sri Lanka, a current international student at the U of A, says Edmonton is a great place to live.

“I think downtown especially is quite diverse. I feel like every street you go to there’s always, different places and different restaurants from different cultures. And it’s really nice to see that you can always experience different things everywhere,” said Perera

Perera said that some of the things that brought her to Edmonton was the U of A and how green the city is, especially the River Valley.

One thing Perera would change about Edmonton is the current transit system.

“Well, honestly, the LRT system could be a little bit more efficient. It’s always delayed right now,” said Perera.

Although Calgary is ranked above Edmonton at 49th, the Oilers have come out on top in all 3 games against the Flames since the season started. So, who’s really winning the Battle of Alberta?