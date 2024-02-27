Edmonton HR students to compete at UBIZ tournament

The University of Alberta (U of A) is hosting a brand new type of tournament geared towards Human Resources students. On March 9, students from Edmonton, including NAIT and MacEwan University, will be travelling to the U of A for the UBIZ tournament–a competition to showcase their knowledge of the human resources profession.



Mahin Khan, the President of the U of A Human Resources Management Association, explained that there will be 3 different events at this tournament: a case competition, a Jeopardy-style game competition and a debate on current HR trends. Each event is designed to test the knowledge of business students across the city. The competition brings people of different backgrounds together for a first-ever tournament in an attempt to foster collaboration among business students of various majors or concentrations.

There will also be cash prizes for people who win. But even for those who don’t win the tournament, they can at least mingle and network with students they usually would not be able to meet. There will be industry professionals in attendance as well, so students can gain valuable knowledge if they don’t walk away with cash.

NAIT students interested in competing can build their own team or reach out to NAIT’s HR club to show their interest in joining. Email hrclubnait@gmail.com, or watch NAIT become the HR champs of Edmonton on March 9.