Editorial: My Best Gluten & Dairy Free Recipes

By Mia Hildebrandt

When COVID-19 hit and I moved back to Winnipeg from Edmonton, I admit that I was not eating great. I was constantly snacking on something, eating frozen, processed food and generally eating way more than I regularly did. Part of it was out of boredom and it didn’t help that there is constantly cookies or cake being made by someone in my family.

After a while of eating food that left me feeling gross, I decided I wanted to ‘flatten my curve’ and lose the ‘quarantine 15’ I’d put on. For the past six weeks, I’ve cut gluten and dairy out of my diet, and let me tell you, I feel way healthier.

If you’ve been thinking that you want to add some changes to your diet, I’ve compiled some of the best recipes I made over the last few weeks and hopefully you can enjoy them too.



Bruschetta Grilled Chicken

For the chicken:

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 boneless chicken breasts

Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper

For the bruschetta:

2 chopper Roma tomatoes

1 diced red onion

1 garlic minced

1 basil leaf

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

1 tablespoon olive oil

Season and barbecue the chicken. Combine all the ingredients in the bruschetta and once the chicken is cooked all the way through you can add the bruschetta on top. If you want to add some dairy you can top with parmesan cheese!

Peanut Butter Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

Coleslaw mix

1 cup of shredded carrots

⅓ cup roasted peanuts

2 cooked chicken breasts, cubed

Romaine lettuce

Peanut sauce recipe:

¼ cup honey

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup peanut butter

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Salt

Pepper

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 large garlic clove minced

Wisk the peanut sauce ingredients together. In a separate bowl mix together the coleslaw, carrots, peanuts, and chicken. Add the sauce and mix it all together. Add the mix to pieces of romaine lettuce or regular tortilla wraps and enjoy!

Garlic Sweet Potato Fries

4 sweet potatoes

Olive oil

Parmesan cheese (optional)

Parsley

Garlic

Cut sweet potatoes into thin or thick-cut fries. Line baking sheets with parchment paper and spread potatoes out and drizzle olive oil over top. Add salt and pepper and mix around on the baking sheet so all fries are covered. Place in the oven at 400 degrees for 35 minutes. If you want to add some dairy you can mix parmesan cheese in a bowl with the parsley and garlic. After the potatoes have cooked cover them with the garlic mix.