Dumpling things down

By: Nick Hotte

Photo Courtesy: Food Network

Personally, I avoid unhealthy meals but find it hard to find something quick to make and doesn’t make me feel bad eating while still tasting good. Every day for the past 9 weeks, I’ve been eating sandwiches nightly. Unfortunately, the ingredients for sandwiches grow old pretty fast. So I needed an alternative. What could possibly fit all my expectations for evening meals?

The answer? Dumplings! Dumping’s can be found at any grocery store, and can last 2-3 months. You can finally utilize that Costco card without worrying about them spoiling! They provide a healthier alternative compared to most other frozen meals and are quick and easy to make.

You can get them in many flavors such as beef, chicken, or vegetable. I find that I prefer this over most frozen food. Have you ever had frozen spaghetti or noodles? It’s not awful but there’s something wrong with it that keeps it from tasting normal. Frozen dumplings, on the other hand, taste fresh and incredible right from the freezer.

To make them is pretty straight forward. All you need is a stove, a pan and cover, water and some vegetable oil (can be replaced with butter). The first thing you want to do is to put a bit of oil in the pan and spread it. Next, put as many dumplings as you like on the pan. After that put roughly 1/2 cup of water into the pan with the dumplings.

Set stove to high, wait for the water boil and cover the pan. After three minutes, uncover the pan and reduce heat to medium. After that, simply wait until sides are brown or if the waters evaporated and then you’re done. I recommend having this with some kind of sauce. Soy sauce, brag, or even hot sauce will add more flavor.