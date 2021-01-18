Deadline To Run In NAITSA Executive Elections Nearing

By Zachary Flynn

Nominations for the NAITSA executive elections are now open and will run until Tuesday, January 26 at 4:00 p.m.

NAIT students can run for the president, vice president-academic, vice president-external and vice president-internal positions for the 2021-22 academic year. Terms for the NAITSA executives run from May 1 to April 30 of the following year.

Campaigns for the executive election fun from February 2 to 11, 2021 with voting taking place from the 5th to the 11th of February.

Students who are elected to and serve in the NAITSA executive positions are limited to three classes per semester; however, the tuition for these students is covered by the students’ association.

The positions are salaried and accompanied by health and dental benefits and professional development opportunities. NAITSA executives are not allowed to be a part of any clubs or be employed by any other NAITSA bodies such as the NAIT Nugget or the Campus Activities Board.

Students who are interested in running in the election must go to https://elections.naitsa.ca/ to request a nomination package.