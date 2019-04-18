Conspiracy Corner

By Anonymous

The Matrix Theory

In honour of the 20th Anniversary of the release of The Matrix, we will be looking into the idea that reality is just a simulation.

The Theory at a Glance

The easiest way to look at it is to look at video games. Forty years ago, we had two yellow rectangles and a dot. That was pong. Now we have games that are almost indistinguishable from the real world and each year they’re getting better. Imagine in the next 40, 50, or 100 years we keep improving games and graphics and everything else until we create a simulated environment so complex, it is almost a one-to-one replica of our own universe. If that’s true, then who can say that we’re not already in the same thing created by another higher being?

Could Pitbull Be The Key?

In The Matrix–released on March 31, 1999–a character called Cypher wanted to be rich and famous. He also looks suspiciously like the rapper Pitbull. This is also a little more than a coincidence when we see how well the timeline matches up. Cypher was taken out of the matrix (movie version) in 1999. Then in 2002, Pitbull hit the music scene, placing him back into the matrix (our version). Confusing, right?

It’s Not So Bad, Is It?

What would it mean if we really were living in a simulation? Not much honestly. If we are indeed in a simulation, then we can only keep living our lives peacefully. It’s worked fine for millions of years, hasn’t it? The only thing I see to worry about is if our alien overlords accidentally step on the cord and shut us down. If you’ve got a conspiracy, you think we’d like, take off that tin foil hat, find a non-traceable computer and hit us up with it at entertain@nait.ca.