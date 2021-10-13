Career development should be top of mind from first year

By Stephanie Swensrude

Students don’t prioritize career development until their last semester, and that might end up being too late.

Although students are famously busy people and it may feel hard to find time to work on it, Nicole Blomme from Career Services at NAIT said that career development is an investment that you won’t regret.

“It will pay off in the long term,” she said.

That’s why Career Services at NAIT offers bi-weekly virtual Job Talk sessions. The sessions have been well attended by a core group of students, and the sessions are seeing registration into November.

“The students have been saying they feel like they’re supported,” said Blomme. “They feel like they can ask any questions.”

Coming up in November, students can expect sessions on making the most of your resume. Also, they will facilitate a LinkedIn workblock so students can collaborate on their profiles. Tight-knit cooperating is what these Job Talk sessions are all about.

“We wanted it to be really casual and for it to be relaxed,” Blomme said.

There are also sessions on networking and volunteering. Volunteering can look good on a resume because it can fill up gaps between employment, which are common for students.

Another session that will be held is on recognizing your resiliency – your ability to bounce back from hardships.

“Resiliency is one of the top skills employers are looking for,” said Blomme.

Self-care is important during a job search, and there will be a Job Talks session on self-care too.

For all the latest information on Job Talk sessions, visit their website or Facebook page.