Campus Activities Board extends hiring deadline

By Amy St. Amand

The Campus Activities Board (CAB), the force behind the hundreds of events, club activities, and volunteer opportunities NAITSA hosts each year, has extended their hiring deadline. Students have another chance to apply for several open positions and get paid to plan, promote, and facilitate campus life.

The atmosphere at CAB is one of the highlights of working there, said Jorgia Moore, current NAITSA VP Internal and former Campus Activities Board Events Coordinator. “Some of my best memories that I’ve had while I was at NAIT was definitely working with the Campus Activities Board, hanging out with them, making friends, and going to the events.”

“I’ve made tons of friends that I’ve stayed in contact with.”

CAB also allows students the unique opportunity of working around their schedule. “You can kind of pick up events based on what works for your schedule,” said Moore. “We try to cater to all different kinds of students with what times our events are at, so in turn, the events would also align with your schedule.”

There are currently positions available within four different subcommittees: clubs, promotions, events, and volunteer. If selected, all students will receive thorough training to ensure they are comfortable and confident in their role. “Right at the beginning you have a three-day retreat where you really get to dive into what to expect, how to interact with students, and brainstorming all those events.”

The Campus Activities Board job postings will remain open until the right people are found. When it comes to qualities students should have before they apply, Moore explained that “you just need to be very outgoing and really willing to help students and give students a really fun time…you don’t need to worry about not having enough experience.”

Students that are interested in learning more about the available positions should visit https://naitsa.ca/naitsa-jobs/. The positions run from March 2022 through April 2023, and the hours of work vary each week. For general employment enquiries, email hr@naitsa.ca.