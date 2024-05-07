Beyond the Oilers: Other Edmonton sports teams to support this summer

It’s that time of year again. The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for what many hope will be a very long postseason run ending with Edmonton hanging its sixth Stanley Cup banner. If you’re new to the city, you’ve likely been wrapped up in the Oilers show, but there are several other sports teams that call our city home. When you’re finished celebrating the Oilers winning cup, drying your tears because we lost or you’re just not a hockey fan, check out some of these other great teams that make up the City of Champions.

The Riverhawks: Edmonton’s baseball team

After a record 104,278 attendees walked through the turnstiles at Remax Field last year, the Riverhawks are back for their third season in the river valley. Edmonton has a long, storied history with America’s favourite past time. Baseball has been a staple in the river valley since the 1880s. And although several teams have come and gone, one thing has stayed: the city’s passion for the sport. While the team is coming off two losing seasons where they missed the playoffs, attending a game still has lots to offer, like a selection of local craft beer and fun theme nights. Watch local Drag Queens perform and celebrate pride, or attend an outdoor celebration of all things Taylor Swift with their “Swifties under the Sky” theme night.

Photo by Husain Dhooma via Riverhawks

The Riverhawks’ home opener is on June 7, make sure you check out one of the hidden gems of the river valley this summer. Don’t want to go alone? Get discounted tickets and head to the June 27 game with other NAIT students. Read about the event and details on getting $10 tickets on Ooks Life.

The Elks: Edmonton’s football team

If you’re a football fan, this will be right up your alley—the team that made Edmonton the city of champions, the Edmonton Elks. After overcoming a 22-game home losing streak, Elks fans should be looking forward to another exciting season of Canadian football. Plus, the 14-time Grey Cup champions will be celebrating the club’s 75th anniversary season; each home game this year will feature a blast from the past. The Elks will honour each decade of the team’s existence throughout the season and display memorabilia from these teams throughout select locations of Commonwealth Stadium. If you love sports history or want a nice night out with friends or family, the Elks are a must-see this summer!

Their excellence paved the way.



This season, we look ahead and unite in Green and Gold.#OurTeamOurCity #GoElks #CFL pic.twitter.com/io1ObiaKv5 — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) March 25, 2024

The Stingers: Edmonton’s basketball team

Finally, the team that brought Edmonton two championships in its short five-year existence enters 2024 with lots of entertainment to offer fans. After commencing operations in the newly founded CEBL (Canadian Elite Basketball League) in 2019, the Stingers are becoming a force to be reckoned with. Winning titles in 2020 and 2021, the franchise has only missed the postseason once (2022). Playing out of the Edmonton Expo Centre, the Stingers will come into the new season ready for revenge after losing to the Calgary Surge in the quarterfinals.

No matter what sport you love, Edmonton has something to satisfy your professional sporting needs. So, get out and enjoy the many sporting events that Edmonton offers this summer.