Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame announces class of 2023

The Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame has announced the class of 2023 inductees. This year, six individuals and a team with a “decade of excellence” in women’s hockey will enter the hall.

The team mentioned are the 1983-1993 Edmonton Chimos.

All of the facts listed are from the official website of the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Edmonton Chimos is Alberta’s longest-running Senior Women’s AAA hockey program. The team was founded in 1973 and played until 2011 when they combined with the Strathmore Rockies to become Team Alberta. They eventually became the Calgary Inferno before the CWHL, the league the Inferno played in, ceased operations. From 1983-93 the Chimos captured every Hockey Alberta Provincial Championship and won three Abby Hoffman Cup National Women’s championships (1984, 1985, 1992).

The players inducted are Tim Hunter, Earl Ingarfield Senior, Karen Kost, Bobby Olynyk, Charlie Huddy and John Utendale.

Tim Hunter spent over four decades as a player and a coach in the WHL and NHL. He helped bring a focus to smart technology in hockey. He won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Calgary Flames in 1989 and continues his engagement with the community as an active alumnus.

Earl Ingarfield Senior spent 13 seasons playing in the NHL and was the first player selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in their expansion draft. After retiring, Earl spent time as a scout and coach with the New York Islanders.

Karen Kost worked for 34 years as a referee and is a leader in training and mentoring other referees across Alberta and Canada. Karen has worked at almost every level of hockey, nationally and internationally.

Bobby Olynyk was a dedicated volunteer in hockey for over 60 years. He is known for his role in creating and leading the Alberta Elite Hockey League U18 AAA Division.

Charlie Huddy played 11 seasons in the NHL. After retiring, Huddy then served as an assistant coach for 23 years. In 1983 he won the NHL’s first-ever plus/minus award for leading the league in that stat. Huddy is one of seven members of the Edmonton Oilers to be on the team for all five Stanley Cups in the 1980s.

John Utendale was the first ever black hockey player to sign an NHL contract. While he never got to play a game in the NHL, John is considered a trailblazer in hockey across North America. He was the first director of physical education here at NAIT and coached the men’s hockey team to its first championship in 1967. He was also the first black member of the U.S. men’s coaching staff as a member of the “Miracle on Ice” Olympic champions in 1980. Utendale will join NAIT coaches Perry Pearn and Dale Henwood and the 1984-85 Ooks team in the hall.

The class of 2023 will be officially inducted into the hall on Sunday, July 16, at the AHHF Induction Gala.