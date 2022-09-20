NBA Power Rankings

As we approach the start of the season, I thought I would give some insight of where I think each of the 30 NBA teams rank.

San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Utah Jazz Orlando Magic Houston Rockets Indiana Pacers Detroit Pistons Sacramento Kings Charlotte Hornets Washington Wizards Portland Trail Blazers Los Angeles Lakers Chicago Bulls New York Knicks New Orleans Pelicans Toronto Raptors Brooklyn Nets Memphis Grizzlies Atlanta Hawks Minnesota Timberwolves

10. Miami Heat

PJ Tucker was a big loss this offseason, and they haven’t brought anyone in to fill that hole. However, the core of all-star Jimmy Butler, 6MOTY Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and the supporting cast still makes up one of the best teams in the league and deserve a top 10 spot in these rankings.

9. Cleveland Cavaliers

Who needs Lebron James? The all-star duo of Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, along with defensive monster Evan Mobley, makes this team crazy competitive. Adding all-star guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade, this team looks like a real title threat.

8. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic. Need I say more? Sadly, the Mavericks had a huge loss in Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. Hopefully, Spencer Dinwiddie and new big man Christian Wood can fill the hole left by Brunson. Don’t doubt this offensively loaded Mavs team that made a surprising run to the conference finals last season.

7. Phoenix Suns

From Deandre Ayton being absolutely miserable in Phoenix to the Robert Sarver fiasco, it was a very dramatic off-season. They do still have Devin Booker and Chris Paul, so if the Suns manage to get past all the drama, this team is dangerous.

6. Denver Nuggets

Last season, the Nuggets barely made the playoffs, with just reigning MVP Nikola Jokic leading the charge. However, this season, they are looking like legitimate title contenders with the returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. and a brand new supporting cast.

5. Philadelphia 76ers

Is this the year the 76ers make the finals? Over the past few years, they haven’t been able to figure it out. However, superstar Joel Embiid gets better each season, James Harden keeps running the offense, and Tyrese Maxey continues to improve drastically, you shouldn’t sleep on the 76ers title chances.

4. Boston Celtics

The Celtics had a huge loss this offseason when head coach Ime Udoka was let go due to internal issues within the organization. With superstar Jayson Tatum leading the charge and fellow star Jaylen Brown at his side, don’t be shocked if the Celtics are back in the finals this year. Look out for superstar Grant Williams.

3. LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is back! Along with fellow star Paul George, the Clippers are looking to do some damage to the league. The signing of John Wall adds to the great depth they already have. If they stay healthy, this team could be one of the best in the league.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks could’ve won a second straight title if Khris Middleton didn’t get injured, so it makes sense there were no drastic changes to the roster. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league and could put together a good case for his third MVP this season. Can the Bucks win it all again?

1. Golden State Warriors

Four NBA championships in 8 years is dynasty worthy. The contending champions have gotten even better from last season with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green continuing their elite play, and Jordan Poole taking the step into stardom. The Warriors will definitely be looking to repeat this season.

Cover photo by Adam Gaizman/Getty Media