Pull Up To NAIT’s Drive-In Movie Night

By Eli O’Donnell

NAIT’s first-ever drive-in movie is set to debut this Friday, Sept 25 with The Hangover.

Though it’s another back to school at NAIT, things are obviously a little different in a pandemic world. This means that in-person events like Nest Fest are no longer feasible as it would be difficult to safely host with proper COVID-19 precautions. Instead, the Campus Activities Board (CAB) has been hard at work planning a drive-in movie to replace previous back to school celebrations.

Tickets are $20 per car and come with a $10 voucher to Kingsway Garden Mall.

The night will be filled with more than just a movie however, as CAB has partnered with Wild Heart Collective, who are hosting a “Food Truck Fest” in the lot adjacent to the movie screening. All NAIT students will have access to a VIP food line for expedited service from the trucks.

Many trucks will be in attendance, including Drift Food Truck, Calle Mexico, Jackie O’s Street Treats, Halo Churros, Sheeba Street Feed, Sosyal Scoops and Coast Lunch Box, as well as more that will be announced as the date approaches.

Before the movie starts, there will be a half hour of trivia as well. Students can compete to win prizes like OOK’s swag and gift cards to Greta.

CAB says that the likelihood of NAIT hosting another drive-in movie night will be based off of how popular Fridays showing is. The film, The Hangover was chosen by a landslide popular vote against other films like Mean Girls and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

As thew date approaches, CAB will be dropping more information and updates on their social media (@OOKSLIFE) so stay tuned.