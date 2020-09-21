September Ooks Life Events

By Breanne Brown

Just because our Fall semester looks different doesn’t mean we can’t hang out with one another. NAITSA has us covered with a variety of different events both in person and online, and the best part of a digital event is you don’t need to wear pants… although they are suggested. Here are just some of the events happening this September.

Drive-In Movie

September 25th 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. – $20 per ticket

You could be watching the iconic film ‘The Hangover’ from the safety and comfort of your vehicle. Come early to Kingsway Mall for food trucks, games, and trivia before the show to win exclusive swag. Just for showing up every car will get a $10 gift card for Kingsway Mall. Grab some local grub from the food trucks open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pop Culture Trivia

September 29th 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This free event will be hosted online through Zoom. Test your wits during this fun trivia session, plus have the chance to meet new people or mingle with your peers. Top 5 scorers will win a $20 gift card to Uber Eats.

How to Wood Burning

September 28th 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – $5

Join online through Zoom to learn the art of pyrography, aka ‘wood burning’. Once you learn how to use the pyrography pen, you will move on to creating a provided custom design. By the end of the event you will have your own beautiful piece of art, and a skill you can use going forward. A list of supplies you need before the event is available on the Ooks Life event page. All students who register and complete the event will receive a $35 gift card to subsidize a portion of their materials. Tickets are limited so register ASAP.

Bob Ross Paint Night

September 30th 4:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. – $5 per ticket

No matter what skill level you have, join this paint night to follow a classic Bob Ross tutorial. At this event you will create your very own landscape masterpiece, as well as unwind and chat with fellow students. You will need to gather all your supplies beforehand. A full list of supplies is available on the Ooks Life event page. All students who register and complete the event will receive a gift card to subsidize a portion of their materials.

Check out the other events that are planned on the Ooks Life event page and find the event for you.