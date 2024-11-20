4 ways to celebrate the holidays in YEG



It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As the leaves fall off the trees and are carried away by the cold breeze, it can only mean one thing: Santa Claus is coming to town. This year, Edmonton has a bunch of fun and festive holiday activities happening across the city so you and your family can welcome the snow in style. Whether you celebrate or not, get in the festive mood with these exciting holiday events.

Edmonton Christmas Market – Fort Edmonton Park

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 15, Fort Edmonton Park welcomes Edmontonians into their own winter wonderland at the Edmonton Christmas Market. The market offers festive holiday activities to enjoy with family and friends. Be entertained by live performances, movie screenings, streetcar rides and more. A general admission pass is $20.95 when purchased online and $24.95 at the door.

A Very Cosmopolitan Christmas – Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre

On Dec. 15, the Cosmopolitan Music Society will be holding a showcase for up-and-coming musicians and performers across the city featuring the Cosmopolitan Chorus, Reverberations and Overtones Handbells. Tickets are $21.64 for adults and free for children under five. However, if you’re on a budget, don’t worry because the Cosmopolitan Music Society offers student pricing for only $13.38 with a valid student ID.

Glow Christmas Festival – Edmonton Expo Centre

From Dec. 4 to Dec. 31, be blinded by holiday lights as the Edmonton Expo Centre welcomes you to the Glow Christmas Festival. Whether you’re with family, hanging out with friends or going on a date with that special someone, the Glow Christmas Festival is the perfect place for live entertainment, scavenger hunts, street food, seasonal drinks and a merry maker’s market for last-minute gift shopping. General admission starts at $22.99 and increases depending on the time and date you plan to visit the festival.

A Drag Queen Christmas – Northern Jubilee Auditorium

On Dec. 17, start the holiday season on a high note and join the stars of Rupaul’s Drag Race for the 10th anniversary celebration of A Drag Queen Christmas. Hosted by Drag Race alum Nina West, with special appearances from Roxxxy Andrews, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Sasha Colby and more. Sing holiday classics and sashay into the new year. General admission starts at $60.00.