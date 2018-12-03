Healthy body, healthy brain?

By: Ty Ferguson

A popular yet often uneducated opinion on how to be free of any mental illness is to “just go for a run.” Anyone who has faced depression or anxiety in their lifetime though knows that recommendation just sounds senseless.

It is stated mostly by people who do not completely understand the effects or symptoms of mental illnesses. The “just go for a run” belief is a stigma that is worth talking about, especially in light of mental health week.

When told without reason, a statement like “just go for a run” is just intimidating and unlikely to be acted on, especially for someone with a mental illness that could be causing constant motivation, worry, fear or sadness.

If expressed, the underlying intention of the statement should be expanded. Explaining the benefits that fitness can have for a person feeling mentally unwell is what’s most important.

Evidence, as well as countless personal experiences and accounts, safely say a bit of physical activity in a week is undoubtedly an effective way to reduce anxiety and depression.

“While medication and talk therapy are extremely effective, nothing can replace the satisfaction and benefits that physical activity confers,” said Tanya Spence, a counselor at NAIT.

Thirty-minutes three times a week is what is typically recommended – nothing crazy. Spencer said that even just“taking at least a five-minute walk daily