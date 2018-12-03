How much did it cost to play your sport?

By: Alberto Villoga

Basketball

“At NAIT it’s just the education you have to pay for. Not sure how much it cost grow- ing up because my parents wrote the cheque’s but it wasn’t too bad. School sports were a couple hundred dollars to play. Spring league basketball and Fall Ball wasn’t that expensive either. Gym memberships were the only thing I really had to pay for growing up.” -Sheldon Hausch

Volleyball

“For NAIT we have to pay for the team gear, but we did lots of fundraising so I only had to pay around $75. In the past it has been up to $300. Growing up I played club volleyball. It was pretty expensive due to purchasing gym time, travel, and team gear expenses.” -Winston Voogd

Soccer

“I’ve been playing since I was 11. With NAIT the most I’ve paid was $300 for gear and meals for every trip we have. Growing up it was a little more pricey because I would pay around $500 to $600 with additional fees for traveling.” -Sam Gatera

Hockey

“Growing up I played the highest levels you could in bantam and midget which was $6000 per year. My last year playing minor hockey was close to $20,000 which covered the amount of travelling the team did. Training is also covered by NAIT, but in the past my training outside of hockey was around $3000 a summer.” -Myah Mindus