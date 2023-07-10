30 years of summer films to keep you entertained

For many of us, summer is the only season that we can make the time to watch movies. While you’re sure to watch your usual favourites, why not also give the following three films a go?

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

The Peanut Butter Falcon is a buddy comedy released in the summer of 2019. It follows a man with Down syndrome named Zak (Zack Gottsagen), who escapes from his group home to become a professional wrestler. Not long after his escape, Zak befriends Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a fisherman who’s had a run of bad luck.

The film is notable for its portrayal of Zak’s disability–Gottsagen has Down syndrome and in addition to his leading role, he acted as a consultant during filming.

But why’s it on this list? The Peanut Butter Falcon is reminiscent of the teenage summer films from the 80s, like Stand by Me or The Goonies. While they drop a few F-bombs, it’s something you could watch with older kids.

You can watch The Peanut Butter Falcon on Amazon Prime Video.

The Room (2009)

Envisioned as a drama, Tommy Wiseau’s The Room follows a banker named Johnny (Wiseau) as his relationship falls apart. A community of dedicated fans rose after it was uncovered in the mid-2010s, often referring to The Room as “the best-worst film ever.” Due to its cult classic status, the film has frequent showings throughout North America. Wiseau rents out a theatre in Los Angeles every summer to watch The Room with his fans and laugh alongside them.

Outside of being a summer release, the film also takes place in the summer. It’s a good laugh if you want to watch a bad movie.

Sadly, this film isn’t available on any streaming services. However, you can buy a physical copy on Tommy Wiseau’s website. Many independent theatres also host screenings, sometimes as a monthly event.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project is probably the most well-known film on this list. While not the first found footage film, it revolutionized the genre. The creators used the fear of the unknown and the limitations that came with their small budget to create a truly terrifying experience.

But why is this a summer film? It takes place during summer and created a massive buzz leading up to its release. This was due to how it was marketed. The actors stayed out of the public eye to make it seem like the film was a documentary. It was also the first film that used the internet to give the film background and lore through a website. Even people here in Canada were talking about the “missing students.”

I have a tradition of watching this one every summer, so I suggest giving it a watch. You can stream The Blair Witch Project on Netflix, but you should watch it on VHS to get the intended experience.