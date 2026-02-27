2025-26 NAIT Ooks playoff preview: All six teams set for postseason action

All six of NAIT’s team sports are heading to the Alberta Collegiate Athletic Conference (ACAC) playoffs. This marks the second consecutive year NAIT will qualify all six teams to the postseason. Here’s how each team stacks up heading into their playoffs and what’s at stake for the blue and gold.

Men’s volleyball

14 wins – 5 losses / 2nd in ACAC North

First game vs. Lethbridge Polytechnic on Feb. 26

Volleyball gets underway first with the men taking the court in Red Deer from Feb. 26 to Feb 28. Regardless of their performance at the ACAC tournament, the men’s team will have an automatic bid into the national competition as this year’s host. But, the team is on an eight game win streak and are peaking just at the right time. It should be a good one to watch.

Photo by Abraham Arrieta / The Nugget

Women’s volleyball 13 wins – 6 losses / 2nd in ACAC North First game vs. SAIT on Feb. 27 The women’s team went into the winter break 8-1 but have since dropped to 5-5. They have a great core with two players in the top five for kills, one in the top five for assists per set and one in the top five for digs. The question is if they can get back to the consistency they had in the fall term. They will need to if they want to win the gold medal — they need to win three-straight games to accomplish that. They have all the pieces they need for a championship run, it’s just about putting it all together and executing.

Men's hockey 12 wins – 12 losses / 3rd in ACAC vs. Concordia University, Feb. 27 to Mar. 1 The men's team has completely turned around their season after ending November 3-9. The Ooks shot up the standings and went 9-3 the rest of the way to put themselves in a great spot for the playoffs. The problem? They will face the Concordia Thunder: the same team that has defeated them in each of the past two quarter-finals. If the Ooks want to make it to the next round, they have to overcome their old rivals and knock the Thunder out of the playoffs. Women's hockey 14 wins – 11 losses / 3rd in ACAC vs. Red Deer Polytechnic, Feb. 27 to Mar. 1 There is no easy way to put it. The women's team is facing a very difficult task with their matchup against Red Deer. The Ooks are 0-5 this season against the Queens and have failed to register a goal in their last three matchups against them. Anything can happen in a best-of-three series, but the deck is stacked against NAIT. They will need to find a new level to their game against Red Deer, otherwise it will be an early exit for the women. Photo by Nino Aguilar / The Nugget

Men’s basketball

13 wins – 7 losses / 3rd in ACAC North

First game vs. Lethbridge Polytechnic on Mar. 5

The Ooks lost their only matchup against the Kodiaks this season 88-63 back in November.