During the week of March 13 2023, students in NAIT’s Culinary Arts program were visited by two chefs: Connie DeSousa and John Jackson. The week was part of the Chef in Residence program, where professional chefs spend a week teaching and cooking for students at NAIT.

A student smiles while making whipped cream.

Chef DeSousa works with two students in the kitchen.

Chef DeSousa teaches a student how to pipe whipped cream.

Students prepare for the reception dinner with Chef Jackson.

Ernest’s reception dinner.

Chef Jackson and Chef DeSousa talk to the students before the reception dinner.

The Chefs answered questions from Culinary Students in a Q+A at the Shaw Theatre.