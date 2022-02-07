10 Valentine’s Day gifts under $50

By Sarabeth Castro

February 14 is a day of love, and some of you may be stressed out about what to give to your significant other. Don’t fret! These non-traditional gifts won’t break the bank while still making your significant other feel special this Valentine’s Day.

Spa Set – Pamper your sweetheart by gifting a spa set to establish the mood for that day.

What: Body Shop’s Satsuma Essentials gift set This contains Satsuma Shower Gel 250ml, Satsuma Body Butter 50ml, Satsuma Hand Cream 30ml, Satsuma Soap 100g and Mini Ramie Bath Lily. Price: $32.00 Website: Bodyshop

Robe – Make your partner feel extra luxurious after a good bath.

What: La Vie En Rose’s Knit Effect Plush Robe Price: On sale for $41.99 Website: La Vie En Rose

Perfume – These perfumes will give extra indulgence on your date night.

What: 4-Piece Versace Women’s Fragrance Set or 4-Piece Versace Men’s Fragrance Collection Price: $49 Website: The Bay

Earbuds – Say “I love you” more often on these earbuds.

What: Anker’s Wireless Earbuds Price: $49.99 Website: Amazon

Plant – Plants are a great gift that you can nurture together.

What: Pachira Aquatica potted plant, 10” Price: $39.99 Website: Ikea

Blanket – Soft and fluffy; this symbolizes warmth.

What: Kirkland Signature – Plush Blanket, Queen (98 in. x 92 in.) Price: $39.99 Website: Costco

Smartwatch – Highly recommended for a couple who want to have a healthier lifestyle.

What: Wyze Waterproof Fitness Tracker Price: On sale for $45 Website: Best Buy

Coffee Maker – This is a perfect gift for a coffee enthusiast to savor your love while sipping your favorite coffee.

What: Salton’s 14-Cup Jumbo Java Coffee Maker Price: $49.99 Website: The Bay

Small Card Holder – This is a cute cardholder for someone who is always on the go.

What: Staci heart pop printed boxed small card holder Price: On sale for $35 Website: Kate Spade

Puffer Slippers – These slippers are fabulous while at home in -20 weather.

What: Gap’s Puffer Slippers Price: On sale for $22 Website: Gap

No matter how big or small your gift is, what matters most is that it comes from your heart and that you want to make your partner feel extra special on Valentine’s Day!