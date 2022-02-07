Skip to content

10 Valentine’s Day gifts under $50

red and white heart-print boxes on a pink background

By Sarabeth Castro

February 14 is a day of love, and some of you may be stressed out about what to give to your significant other. Don’t fret! These non-traditional gifts won’t break the bank while still making your significant other feel special this Valentine’s Day.

  1. Spa Set – Pamper your sweetheart by gifting a spa set to establish the mood for that day.

What: Body Shop’s Satsuma Essentials gift set

This contains Satsuma Shower Gel 250ml, Satsuma Body Butter 50ml, Satsuma Hand Cream 30ml, Satsuma Soap 100g and Mini Ramie Bath Lily.

Price: $32.00

Website: Bodyshop

  1. Robe – Make your partner feel extra luxurious after a good bath.
woman wearing a fluffy white robe

What: La Vie En Rose’s Knit Effect Plush Robe

Price: On sale for $41.99

Website: La Vie En Rose

  1. Perfume – These perfumes will give extra indulgence on your date night.
A box of versace women's fragance

What:  4-Piece Versace Women’s Fragrance Set or 4-Piece Versace Men’s Fragrance Collection

Price: $49

Website: The Bay

  1. Earbuds Say “I love you” more often on these earbuds.
white earbuds

What: Anker’s Wireless Earbuds

Price: $49.99

Website: Amazon

  1. Plant – Plants are a great gift that you can nurture together.  
potted plant

What: Pachira Aquatica potted plant, 10”

Price: $39.99

Website: Ikea

  1. Blanket – Soft and fluffy; this symbolizes warmth.

What: Kirkland Signature – Plush Blanket, Queen (98 in. x 92 in.)

Price: $39.99

Website: Costco

  1. Smartwatch – Highly recommended for a couple who want to have a healthier lifestyle.

What: Wyze Waterproof Fitness Tracker

Price: On sale for $45

Website: Best Buy

  1. Coffee Maker – This is a perfect gift for a coffee enthusiast to savor your love while sipping your favorite coffee.

What: Salton’s 14-Cup Jumbo Java Coffee Maker

Price: $49.99

Website: The Bay

  1. Small Card Holder – This is a cute cardholder for someone who is always on the go.

What: Staci heart pop printed boxed small card holder

Price: On sale for $35

Website: Kate Spade

  1. Puffer Slippers – These slippers are fabulous while at home in -20 weather.
black puffer slippers

What: Gap’s Puffer Slippers

Price: On sale for $22

Website: Gap

No matter how big or small your gift is, what matters most is that it comes from your heart and that you want to make your partner feel extra special on Valentine’s Day!

