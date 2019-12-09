10 Canadian Inventions

By Patrick Puff

Oh Canada, home to inventions from some of the most impressive technological advancements such as the Canadarm to classics like “eh.” Here are 10 amazing inventions from 10 amazing Canadians.

Paint Roller

The modern paint roller was invented back in 1940 by Toronto native Norman Breakey. Unfortunately, he passed away before he was able to patent his product and profit from it.

Peanut Butter

Once thought to have been invented by an American, peanut butter was actually invented in 1884 by a pharmacist Marcellus Gilmore Edson. He was inspired by the consistency of butter, lard and ointments.

Pacemaker

This live-saving device was designed by Canadian engineer John Hopps with the help of two Toronto-based surgeons, Wilfred Bigelow and John Callaghan.

Sports

Even though Canada only has one team in the NBA (National Basketball Association) we were the original inventors of the sport. Canadians are also responsible for sports such as ringette, five-pin bowling, hockey and of course lacrosse; our official national summer sport since 1994.

Snowblower

For obvious reason, the snowblower was invented back in 1927 by Montreal based Arthur Sicard. Originally made from a four-wheel-drive truck chassis, motor and a scoop. The first snowblower was able to throw snow over 90 feet.

Newsprint

This article would not exist without the efforts of Charles Fenerty, a Canadian who invented the wood pulp process of papermaking. He was also a poet.

Green Ink

Currency ink invented by Thomas Sterry Hunt in 1862. This is ironic considering Canadians no longer use this method of currency, but Americans do. This gave the American currency the nickname “greenbacks”.

Zippers

The zipper was invented by Gideon Sundback in 1913. The zipper was originally called a ‘separable fastener’ or clasp locker.

Odometer

You can thank Samuel McKeen for the invention of the odometer: a standard vehicle feature that tells you how many kilometers you’ve driven your vehicle. The first odometers were attached to the wheel of a carriage and measure the distance as the wheel turned.

Electric Wheelchair

George Klein of Hamilton, Ontario, invented the first electric wheelchair for World War II veterans. He is considered a hero among heroes.