When should bands stop touring?

Frankie Valli’s return to the music scene has taken many of us down memory lane–and let’s face it, it’s a bit of a rocky road. Known for his unique voice and lively performances, 90-year-old Valli is now quite the opposite on stage, looking more visibly confused than having a good time. With most of his team doing all the work, I wonder if Valli would be better off playing bingo instead.

But I get it—giving up this lifestyle would be hard. He’s not the only one struggling, so let’s go through other musicians who refuse to retire from the spotlight and some that just get better with age.

Bands that should consider retirement

Guns and Roses have been in the spotlight for decades, creating iconic hits like “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Welcome to the Jungle.” But it seems they have had a couple of hiccups along the way. Axel Rose, the band’s frontman, can’t seem to reach those high notes he was once famous for. I’m afraid it’s time for Guns N’ Roses to make their way to “Paradise Retirement City.” Motley Crue is another band that might be fronting with the curtain call on their rockstar days. Their lead singer, Vince Neil, appears to need more help to keep up with the band’s legendary songs.

He sounds almost like he’s out of breath or doesn’t know the lyrics to his songs. Sorry, Motley Crue. I think it’s time to give up living on the “Wild Side.” But fear not! Here are some bands that still can rock in their older age.

Bands that have aged like fine wine

Metallica is one of the biggest rock bands to ever exist and the only band to perform on all continents—yes, that means they performed in Antarctica. Why? Cause they’re Metallica, duh. They graced Edmonton with their presence this year for a two-day event, and I was lucky enough to be there for day one. I must say it was well worth the two year wait. They still put on a killer show in their older age. Of course, they look a bit different, but they sound the same as when they came out in the 80s. This is one band you for sure have to see live.

Technically, the next band has retired and done their farewell tour. But this wouldn’t be the first time they “retired” just to come back stronger. KISS is a legendary band known for their bizarre theatrical performances and iconic characters–my personal favourite is “The Beast,” portrayed by Gene Simmons. KISS had their farewell concert in Edmonton last year, and of course, I had to be part of it. Despite most of the band being in their 70s, they dominate the stage and demand your attention throughout the entire show. With their retirement still to be determined, this is one must-see band.

It’s hard to say when bands should retire, and it’s hard to give up the lifestyle when you’re having so much fun. One thing is true: even though these bands may not look or sound how they used to, fans are willing to keep their dreams alive by attending their shows no matter what.



