Wrestling with tragedy

By: Peter Go Dudes like me ain’t suppose to talk about stuff like this. I’m about to hit y’all with some real shit. Seeing someone happy doesn’t always mean they are happy.

Robin Williams or more recently, Anthony Bourdain. Both of those celebrities were the light of any room they walked into. They could captivate with their words, whether it was humorous or intellectual, but deep down inside, they were depressed. “Depression is not a temporary change in mood or sign of weakness. It’s a real medical condition with many emotional, physical, behavioral and cognitive symptoms,” says the first line from Depression-Hurts.ca. Depression, at its worst, will push the few to suicide. And suicide is something their family or friends rarely see coming, which is the tough part because it’s always someone everyone least

or she killed themselves? Really? When someone close to you kills themselves it can steer your life compass off course and I know this because one of my best friends, Stefan Savoie, killed himself on New Year’s Day, 2011. Imagine waking up on New Years Day to that phone call from his little sister, whose voice was filled with shock and sadness, letting you know your homie, took his own life. It can change you. You can say after something like this happens that you are still the same person because you do the same things and act the same way. You still go out and still try to be the person you want to be but in the back of your mind you know.