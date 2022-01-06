Video Editor – NAIT Nugget

We’re Hiring a Video Editor!

Are you passionate about visual storytelling and video production? Do you love seeing ideas come to life? Do you thrive in a team environment? The NAIT Nugget may be the place for you!

The NAIT Nugget is a student-run newspaper that started in 1964 to capture and share the stories of NAIT and its students. These days, we are moving beyond solely print and into the constantly changing world of digital news media, and we are looking for a Video Editor to come along on this exciting journey!

As the video editor, you might have to:

Track down video ideas: You’ll be responsible for our videos from start to finish, so that means brainstorming ideas, interviewing people, completing post-production, etc. The videos will be your domain!

Collaborate with Editors: Each section will need video support, so the other editors will lean on you for your expertise.

Brainstorm new ideas: The Nugget is growing and changing, so you'll need to bring your ideas to the table. Got a great idea for a video essay? Want to try some new film techniques? Need to interview someone specific? We want to hear it!

This might be the job for you if:

You’re a video wizard. You will be the lead videographer at the Nugget, so experience with photography and video equipment and editing software is important.

You like working with others. Collaboration will be important in this role. You will support the other team members, so you need to be comfortable leading projects, making decisions, listening to others, and executing their ideas.

You're a current NAIT student. The Video Editor is a student part-time term position (January through April 2022), so you need to be enrolled in classes to qualify. The salary for this position is $500 a month.

You're organized and reliable. You believe consistency is key, and you have no trouble juggling multiple tasks and deadlines. There are a lot of moving parts to a media machine, so we need someone that can constantly adjust and be flexible.

Additional Qualifications:

Must have a computer with camera and microphone for virtual meetings, training, and working remotely where required.

Vaccination Policy in effect. All employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination status, or have an approved accommodation. Successful candidates will be required to comply with the Vaccination Policy as a condition of hire.

If you’re looking for a way to be more involved on campus, develop your skills in journalism, media, and leadership, and meet new people, apply now!

Expect a confirmation email once we have received your application. While we appreciate all applications for employment, only those applicants chosen for an interview will be contacted further.

Closing Date: Applications for the Nugget Video Editor position will be accepted until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022.

For more information on The Nugget, please visit our website at www.thenuggetonline.com, or follow our social media @thenaitnugget

APPLY ONLINE