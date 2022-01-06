Social Media Manager – NAIT Nugget

We’re Hiring a Social Media Manager!

Are you obsessed with digital and social media? Do you stay up to date on all the latest trends? Do you want to influence the NAIT student body and share their stories? The NAIT Nugget may be the place for you!

The NAIT Nugget is a student-run newspaper that started in 1964 to capture and share the stories of NAIT and its students. These days, we are moving beyond solely print and into the constantly changing world of digital news media, and we are looking for an Online/Social Media Manager to come along on this exciting journey!

As a Social Media Manager, you will have to:

Create Original Content: Develop, plan, and create content for all of our social media channels. You’ll be given some basic guidelines, but we want you to get creative.

Manage our Voice: You'll interact with our audience and monitor our online engagement while upholding the Nugget spirit. You will also need to collaborate with the editing team to ensure their stories are being accurately portrayed.

Brainstorm New Ideas: The Nugget is growing and changing, so you'll need to bring your ideas to the table. Want to join a new platform? Got a great idea for a TikTok or Instagram Reel? Found a new way to beat the algorithm? We want to hear it!

This might be the job for you if:

You’ve got the gift of gab. If someone has ever told you that you have a way with words, you’re in the right place. You’ll be the voice of The Nugget online, so you need to be confident in your communication skills.

You're a current NAIT student. The Social Media Manager is a student part-time term position (January through April 2022), so you need to be enrolled in classes to qualify. The salary for this position is $500 a month.

You're organized and reliable. You believe consistency is key, and you have no trouble juggling multiple tasks and deadlines. There are a lot of moving parts to a media machine, so we need someone that can constantly adjust and be flexible.

You're a social media fanatic. Running social media channels is a lot of work, so having at least a basic understanding of how each platform works and how to create content will be very important. Bonus points for having previous knowledge of algorithms, graphic design, and/or video editing.

Additional Qualifications:

Must have a computer with camera and microphone for virtual meetings, training, and working remotely where required.

Vaccination Policy in effect. All employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination status, or have an approved accommodation. Successful candidates will be required to comply with the Vaccination Policy as a condition of hire.

If you’re looking for a way to be more involved on campus, develop your skills in journalism, media, and leadership, and meet new people, apply now!

Expect a confirmation email once we have received your application. While we appreciate all applications for employment, only those applicants chosen for an interview will be contacted further.

Closing Date: Applications for the Nugget Social Media Manager position will be accepted until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022.

For more information on The Nugget, please visit our website at www.thenuggetonline.com, or follow our social media @thenaitnugget

