Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day, while in the US, March is celebrated as Women’s History Month. This month is designed to honor the inspiring women from history. This event was first celebrated as Women’s History Week in 1978 in Santa Risa, California, according to the National Women’s History Museum. In 1980, a collection of women’s groups lobbied the President to recognize Women’s History Week. It took until 1987 for the US Congress to declare March as Women’s History Month. After that, many other countries started celebrating March as Women’s History Month. However, in Canada Women’s month is celebrated in October. A national theme is selected and published by the Women’s History Alliance each year. The theme for 2024 is to honor the “Women who advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.”

A great example of such women is Savitribai Phule, mother of feminism in India. She was a poet, an author, a social reformer and a teacher. Born on January 3, 1831 in Maharashtra, she is known as one of the first female teachers in India. She and her husband were the first to open a girl’s school in India. Accompanied by Fatima Sheikh, first female Muslim teacher in India, Savitribai Phule promoted girls’ education during the time when there was no such thing as female rights. She was also recognized as the best teacher in Pune by the British government. Moreover, she wrote a poem called “Go, Get Education” to inspire people who were oppressed to actively get education.

She also trived to abolish discrimination and unfair treatment. During the times when people from low caste were considered as untouchables and were not allowed to share the same resources with higher caste people, she opened a well in her house for untouchables, stating a bold opposition to such beliefs. She provided shelters to support destitute and widowed women. She and her husband began “Balhatya Pratibandhak Griha,” a home for pregnant rape victims. She also fought for the abolition of sati pratha, dowry and child marriage. She further promoted widow remarriage as well as an oath of education and equality during marriages. She actively volunteered to help the victims of bubonic plague; she even opened a clinic for victims in Pune. In 1987, while helping the victims of plague, she herself got contaminated by the disease and died on 10 March, 1987 while serving the plague patients. Her work and life are an inspiration for many women’s rights activists of modern times. She fought against several social customs and changed the face of women’s rights in India.

