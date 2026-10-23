Flags waved above the crowd as various Canadian songs played and chants broke out at Edmonton’s Forever Canadian rally on Oct. 16, giving the event the feel of an oversized pep rally. PHOTOS: Forever Canadian rally At least 5,000 people gathered at the Edmonton EXPO Centre to hear Prime Minister Mark Carney and other speakers urge Albertans to stand together ahead of the province’s referendum last Monday. The referendum asked Albertans ten questions, including whether to stay in Canada or hold a binding referendum on separation. Red and white lighting illuminated the arena as attendees sang along to Tom Cochrane’s “Life Is a Highway.” At times, sections of the crowd joined in a wave, fueling the electric atmosphere. The prime minister rallied in Calgary and Red Deer before the Oct. 16 Edmonton Forever Canadian event. Photo by Ash Wijesinghe/The Nugget

Mark Connolly, a retired broadcaster who took NAIT’s radio and television program before a lengthy media career, was the event’s master of ceremonies. Connolly introduced Kevin Lowe, former Edmonton Oilers captain.

Lowe spoke about playing on the Quebec Remparts, a Canadian junior hockey team, during Quebec’s first independence referendum in 1980.

“I was a hockey player, not an economist or a politician, but I remember the uncertainty. I remember how talk of separation shook people’s confidence in the future,” said Lowe.

Using hockey analogies, he emphasized the importance of listening to people on both sides of a disagreement and finding ways to work together despite their differences.

From left to right: Mark Connolly, Kevin Lowe and Thomas Lukaszuk. Photos by Ash Wijesinghe/The Nugget

A video message from former Alberta premier Rachel Notley followed, encouraging people to vote.

Thomas Lukaszuk, a former progessive-conservative politician leading the Forever Canadian campaign, spoke about immigrating to Canada from Poland. The crowd cheered and stamped their feet when he declared that Canada would never become the 51st state of the United States.

“I remember the uncertainty. I remember how talk of separation shook people’s confidence in the future.”

Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack followed, criticizing the resources being spent on the referendum issue instead of ensuring everyone has access to public services like healthcare and education.

“This referendum removes focus and resources from addressing these real priorities,” said Knack, adding that he will be voting no to the five immigration questions and four constitutional questions.

Attendees responded with chants of “No to the nine” before Knack introduced Carney to loud applause.

Edmonton mayor Andrew Knack said he would vote “No to the nine.” A Canadian crowd cheers the speakers. Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke in support of Alberta staying in Canada to loud applause from Edmontonians.

“It is so good to be home,” began the prime minister.

Carney, who grew up in Edmonton, spoke about the importance of cooperation and Canadians helping one another. He described Canada as a team capable of achieving more together than people could accomplish alone.

“The world is becoming more dangerous and divided,” Carney said, warning that outside forces could seek to weaken Canada. He argued that unity would make the country stronger, fairer and freer.

Carney urged attendees to vote, show their Canadian pride and encourage others to participate, warning supporters not to assume the outcome was already decided.

“This referendum is about something larger than any of us. It is about the province and the country we love, and it’s about what we can build together. And I know. Alberta’s my home, I grew up here. This city, this province, this country have given me everything,” he said, adding that he has fond memories in Edmonton.

Carney also acknowledged how some Albertans may be feeling ahead of the referendum. “The frustrations that many Albertans have felt are real. Growing up, I remember how Ottawa made Albertans feel like our resources weren’t our own,” he said.

Carney spoke about the referendum and Canadian unity for about 30 minutes. He said Canada is “stronger together” and “just getting started” before thanking the crowd and exiting to Sam Roberts Band’s “We’re All In This Together.” Photo by Ash Wijesinghe/The Nugget

His speech was not without interruptions. Several people heckled the prime minister, and one person was escorted out while shouting. Other hecklers were met with boos from the crowd, followed by a chant of Carney’s name. When he spoke about reducing Canada’s dependence on the United States, attendees responded with loud applause.

For people in attendance, the rally was also an opportunity to express what Canadian identity means to them.

Jon Gilchrist, who was present at the rally, said Canadian identity meant demonstrating compassion and concern for others. He described his approach to everyday life as “watching out and being attentive to [his] neighbour.”

Gilchrist said he hoped political leaders would help create the conditions for those values to be reflected in society.

Erin Alyward, an Edmonton resident originally from Calgary, said she attended to support Alberta remaining in Canada. Her biggest concern was that supporters might assume the referendum would not pass and fail to vote.

“This referendum is about something larger than any of us. It is about the province and the country we love, and it’s about what we can build together.”

“I’m worried that our side isn’t going to get out and vote and take it for granted that it’s not going to pass,” Alyward said.

She encouraged supporters to show up and vote rather than assume the outcome was guaranteed.

The unofficial results of the Oct. 19 referendum’s Question 10 were called late on Monday evening, and over two million Albertans voted. 75.2 percent of voters chose to remain in Canada and 24.8 per cent chose to start the legal process for a binding separation referendum.

Out of 20 Edmonton ridings, the average result was 85.48 per cent in favour of staying in Canada. Edmonton-City Centre, the provincial riding NAIT is located in, voted 89 per cent in favour of staying in Canada.

To view the unofficial results for the other nine questions, visit the Elections Alberta website. Official results will be announced on Oct. 29.