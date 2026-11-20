NAIT hosted the Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association Men’s Soccer Championship from Nov. 11 to 14, 2026, at the Edmonton Soccer Dome. In the Ooks’ first game, they lost 2-0 to the Victoria Island University Mariners.

Photo by Ash Wijesinghe/The Nugget

TOP LEFT: Ash Wijesinghe/The Nugget; TOP MIDDLE: Ed Blicq/The Nugget; TOP RIGHT: Ash Wijesinghe/The Nugget. BOTTOM: Ash Wijesinghe/The Nugget

The Ooks struggled to put pressure on the Mariners for the first part of the game, and head coach Jeff Paulus made several halftime substitutions to give NAIT more attack power on the field.



LEFT: Ash Wijesinghe/The Nugget; RIGHT: Ed Blicq/The Nugget

Ed Blicq/The Nugget

The loss meant the Ooks’ dreams of gold were crushed, and they’d be on the same path as last year’s national championship: fighting for bronze.

Ed Blicq/The Nugget

Feature image by Ed Blicq/The Nugget