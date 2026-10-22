Ooks men’s hockey team bounces back with home opener win against Portage College

The Ooks men’s hockey team played their home opener against the Portage College Voyageurs on Oct. 17. After an eventful 8-7 final shootout loss to the Voyageurs the night before, the Ooks were looking to bounce back with a win in their home barn. Here’s how it went down.

Within the first four minutes of the first period, both teams were blocked off in neutral ice countless times. But Ooks forward Ty Hodge broke the scoreless tie exactly five minutes in to make it 1-0 Ooks.

Later in the period, Ooks goaltender Wilson Maxfield came up huge. He made a big save off a possible three-on-one for the Voyageurs to keep it 1-0.

Goalie Wilson Maxfield preparing to save the puck. Photo by Ed Blicq/The Nugget

Shortly after, Ooks defenceman Tristan Taylor took a holding penalty, but the Ooks killed it off. After the penalty kill, Maxfield stole the show once again. He made a desperate save while lying on his stomach to keep the Voyageurs at bay. Portage made a total of 18 shots in the first period. The shot clock read 10-8 in the Voyageurs’ favour after the first period of play.

Maxfield practically stood on his head to stop all 10 of the Voyageurs’ shots, and the score was still 1-0 after the first frame.

Luck is where opportunity meets skill

In the second period, things started out quite scrappy between the two teams. Both teams received penalties, including Ooks forward Decker Mujcin, who took a boarding penalty. But both teams did not budge as the second period remained scoreless.

Later, both teams started to pick it up offensively. The Ooks and the Voyageurs looked strong as they took a combined total of 14 shots in 9 minutes of playing time. Moments later, the Ooks finally cashed in as forward Sean Mitchell sniped the puck off the post and put it in the net. This beautiful goal from Mitchell gave the Ooks a 2-0 lead. Later, Hodge took a slashing penalty and the Voyageurs capitalized. Voyageurs defenceman Kaden Veller scored on the power play to make it a one-goal game at 2-1. After 40 minutes of play, the Ooks were up on the shot clock at 24-20. The Ooks outshot the Voyageurs in the second period 16-10. The score was 2-1 Ooks at the conclusion of the second period. Ooks men’s hockey vs Portage College. Photo by Ed Blicq/The Nugget

Finally, in the third period, the Ooks were able to hold it down for the remainder of the game. Ooks rookie forward Reid Arberry put the home opener game to bed with an empty-net goal for his first in the ACAC. The Ooks men’s hockey team won 3-1 and got their first win of the conference season. Final shot totals were 36-30 in favour of the Ooks. Ooks goaltender Wilson Maxfield had a spectacular night, stopping 29 of 30 shots. Maxfield was also awarded player of the game for his outstanding performance.

The Ooks men’s hockey team will face off against the Concordia Thunder on Oct. 23-24.

Ooks men’s hockey team. Photograph by Ed Blicq/The Nugget

Feature image by Ed Blicq/The Nugget